트레이드 데드라인. LA 레이커스의 압박. LB를 놓을까 vs 머레이 데려올까

류동혁 기자

기사입력 2024-02-06 11:07


NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2024 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Precious Achiuwa #5 of the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2024 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

[스포츠조선 류동혁 기자] NBA 트레이드 데드라인은 2월9일이다. 트레이드 루머들이 무성하다. 물밑에서 진행되고 있지만, 여러가지 조건이 복잡하다.

미국 CBS스포츠는 '트레이드 데드 라인에 가장 압박감을 느끼는 구단은 LA 레이커스'라고 했다. 그만큼 트레이드가 터질 확률이 높다는 의미다.

이 매체는 'LA 레이커스는 기로에 서 있다. 르브론 제임스와 앤서니 데이비스의 강력한 원-투 펀치가 있지만, 우승 확률은 상당히 낮다. 전력을 보강해야 하는데, 트레이드 카드가 여의치 않다.

이미 LA 레이커스는 디욘테 머레이(애틀랜타), 잭 라빈(시카고 불스) 등을 트레이드 리스트에 올려놨다. 하지만, 라빈은 부상으로 수술을 받는다. 시즌 아웃이다.

머레이가 있다. 하지만, 애틀랜타는 LA 레이커스가 제시한 디앤젤로 러셀과 1대1 트레이드를 거부했다.

CBS스포츠 뿐만 아니라 ESPN도 'LA 레이커스가 디욘테 머레이를 영입할 확률은 낮다. 현실적으로 삼각 트레이드가 대안인데, 이뤄질 확률이 높지 않다'고 했다.

CBS스포츠는 'LA 레이커스가 판을 바꿀 수도 있다. 르브론 제임스와 재계약을 하지 않은 채, 내년 시즌 앤서니 데이비스를 중심으로 리툴링을 할 수도 있다'고 했다.

리툴링은 우승을 노리는 윈 나우와 세대교체를 의미하는 리빌딩의 중간 단계로, 우승을 노리면서도 새롭게 팀을 개편한다는 의미.

단, 르브론 제임스의 영향력을 감안할 때, 이 결정은 쉽지 않을 수 있다.

르브론 제임스는 내년 시즌 플레이어 옵션이 있다. FA로 풀려서 다른 팀과 계약을 맺울 수 있고, 기존 계약 조건으로 수용하면서 팀에 잔류할 수 있는 옵션이다.

르브론 제임스는 이제 아들 브로니와 함께 뛰는 것을 원한다. 하지만, 우승을 원하는 빅마켓 LA 레이커스 입장에서는 노쇠화된 르브론과 유망주인 그의 아들을 위한 판을 깔기는 쉽지 않다.

최근 필라델피아 76ers가 르브론 영입을 타진하면서 아들 브로니까지 수용할 수 있다는 보도가 나온 바 있다.

이 매체는 '트레이드 데드 라인에 가장 급한 톱 5 구단'을 선정했는데, LA 레이커스가 1위, 미네소타 팀버울브스가 2위를 차지했다. '

서부 1위를 달리고 있는 미네소타는 포인트가드 보강이 필요하다. 마이크 콘리가 있지만, 고질적 햄스트링 부상을 안고 뛰고 있다. 워싱턴 타이어스 존스를 노리고 있다. 타이어스 존스는 실책이 많지 않고 게임 조율에 능한 견고한 볼 핸들러다.

3위는 골든스테이트다. 크리스 폴이 부상, 클레이 톰슨의 노쇠화가 있다. 팀 시스템을 개편해야 하고 전력 보강이 필요하다. 하지만, 샐러리캡 여유분이 없다. 류동혁 기자 sfryu@sportschosun.com

 
 