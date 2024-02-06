|
|
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2024 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>