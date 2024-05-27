돈치치의 트래시 토킹+에드워즈의 공격 예고. 극과 극 에이스 명암. 댈러스-미네소타 파이널 핵심 포인트

류동혁 기자

기사입력 2024-05-27 09:18


May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a three point basket against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. David Berding/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

[스포츠조선 류동혁 기자] 두 에이스의 명암이 극도로 엇갈리고 있는 서부 컨퍼런스 파이널이다.

댈러스 매버릭스가 예상을 뒤엎고 1, 2차전을 모두 가져갔다. 댈러스 에이스 루카 돈치치는 2차전 결승 3점포를 포함, 승부처 맹활약하면서 댈러스 2연승을 이끌었다.

반면 '마이클 조던의 재림'이라는 평가를 받던 미네소타 에이스 앤서니 에드워즈는 1, 2차전 극도로 부진하면서 팀 패배의 빌미가 됐다.

에드워즈는 이번 플레이오프에서 유난히 경기 기복이 심하다. 부진한 경기 이후 40점 이상 폭발하면서 반등하는 패턴을 보였다.

단, 에드워즈는 3경기 연속으로 부진하다. 이미 덴버와의 서부 4강 7차전에서 에드워즈는 좋지 않았다. 단, 경기 후반 클러치 3점포와 돌파로 팀의 승리에 공헌했다. 하지만, 전체적으로 부진했다.

서부 파이널 1, 2차전에서도 마찬가지였다.

그는 2차전이 끝난 뒤 현지 매체와의 인터뷰에서 '슛을 많이 하게 될 것이다. 매우 공격적으로 할 것이다. 매 경기 16개 이상의 슛을 쏘지 않았다. 엄청나게 공격적으로 할 것'이라고 예고했다.

미국 CBS스포츠는 27일(한국시각) '미네소타의 공격은 득점과 플레이메이킹의 대부분을 담당하는 Edwards를 중심으로 구축되었습니다. 플레이오프 동안 그는 29%의 볼 점유율로 득점과 어시스트 모두에서 팀을 이끌고 있다'고 했다.


돈치치는 자신이 왜 '할렐루카'인지 2차전에서 입증했다. 댈러스는 2차전에서 18점 차로 뒤졌지만, 결국 대역전승을 거뒀다. 특히 경기 종료 3초를 남긴 상황에서 올해의 수비수 루디 고베어를 상대로 스텝 백 3점포 결승골을 터뜨렸다.

돈치치의 트래시 토킹은 현지에서도 화제가 됐다. 그는 골을 성공시킨 뒤 고베어를 향해 '너는 나를 절대 막을 수 없어'라고 외쳤다. 댈러스는 스크린 플레이를 통해 돈치치와 고베어의 미스매치 공략을 팀 공격 주요 패턴 중 하나로 사용하고 있다.

댈러스는 돈치치와 카이리 어빙의 강력한 원-투 펀치와 견고한 수비력으로 서부 파이널까지 올라왔다. 미네소타는 디펜딩 챔피언 덴버와의 4강 플레이오프에서 2연승 이후 3연패, 그리고 2연승으로 반전의 반전을 이끌었다. 과연 두 팀의 운명은 어떻게 될까. 두 에이스에게 달려있다. 류동혁 기자 sfryu@sportschosun.com

 
 