'주장 안시켜줘서 삐졌나' 벨기에 수호신 '감독 보이콧' 선언한 배경은?

[스포츠조선 최만식 기자] 벨기에의 세계적 수문장이 '감독 보이콧'을 선언한 배경에 관심이 쏠리고 있다.

23일 외신들에 따르면 벨기에 대표팀의 골키퍼 티보 쿠르투아(32·레알 마드리드)가 불화를 겪고 있는 도메니코 테데스코 감독이 재임하는 한 대표팀 소집에 응하지 않겠다는 폭탄선언을 했다.

쿠르투아는 자신의 SNS를 통해 "벨기에를 대표하는 것에 큰 자부심을 느낀다. A매치 100경기 이상 뛰게 될 줄은 꿈에도 몰랐다"면서도 "감독과 여러 사건을 겪으며 심사숙고 한 끝에 대표팀에 합류하지 않기로 했다"고 밝표했다.

이어 그는 "이 문제에 대한 내 책임을 인정한다. 하지만 내가 대표팀이 필요한 분위기에 도움이 되지 않을 것이다. 일부 팬들에게 실망을 안긴 건 죄송하지만 팀의 목표 달성을 위해 최선의 결정이라고 생각했다"고 덧붙였다.

쿠르투아는 13년간 벨기에 국가대표로 뛰면서 센추리클럽(A매치 100경기 이상 출전)에 가입했다. 2018년 러시아월드컵에서는 골든 글러브를 받는 등 벨기에를 대표하는 세계적 골키퍼로 군림해왔다.

첼시와 아틀레티코 마드리드에 이어 현 레알 마드리드까지 명문 클럽을 거치고 있는 그는 2번의 유럽챔피언스리그 제패, 4번의 라리가 우승 , 2번의 잉글랜드프리미어리그 제패 등 수많은 타이틀을 획득했다.


지난 2011년 19세에 벨기에 국가대표로 데뷔한 뒤 그동안 3차례 월드컵 무대를 밟는 등 A매치 102경기를 기록했다. 그런 그는 지난 시즌 두 차례 무릎 부상으로 인해 공식 경기에 거의 출전하지 못했다가 지난 5월에 복귀해 유럽챔피언스리그 결승전에서도 좋은 활약으로 우승에 공헌했다. 그러나 2주 후에 개막한 유로2024에서는 명단에서 빠졌고, 벨기에는 수호신 공백을 느끼며 16강에서 탈락했다.

이런 가운데 쿠르투아가 전격적으로 대표팀 은퇴를 선언한 배경은 두고 각종 추측이 나오고 있다. 부상에서 성공적으로 부활했음을 챔피언스리그에서 입증했는 데도, 유로2024에서 제외된 것은 쿠르투아의 자존심을 상하게 하는 일이었다.


그렇다면 쿠르투아는 테데스코 감독의 부름을 왜 받지 못했을까. 이와 관련해 현지 언론들은 쿠르투아가 "테데스코 감독이 지휘하는 대표팀에는 돌아오지 않겠다. 내가 감독을 신뢰하지 않는 것이 팀 분위기에 도움이 안된다"는 언급을 한 것으로 볼 때 오랜 기간 묵은 감정이 있었다고 보고 있다.

이와 관련해 전문매체 '애슬레틱'은 '작년 6월 당시 대표팀 주장이던 케빈 더 브라위너가 부상으로 이탈한 뒤 감독이 로멜루 루카쿠에게 캡틴 완장을 맡겼을 때 쿠르투아가 감독의 이런 결정에 불만을 품고 있었다'고 전했다.
