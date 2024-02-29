'하늘이 도왔다' 혼수상태 축구선수 기적적으로 회복…황의조 옛동료 엘리스, 경기 중 부상으로 뇌수술 이후 마침내 깨어나

최만식 기자

기사입력 2024-02-29 15:38


(FILES) Bordeaux's Honduran forward Alberth Elis (L) fights for the ball with Rennes' French defender Adrien Truffert (R) during the French L1 football match between Stade Rennais FC and Bordeaux at The Roazhon Park Stadium in Rennes, western France on January 16, 2022. Girondins de Bordeaux's Honduran striker Alberth Elis (C) was still in hospital in the morning of February 25, 2024, according to media reports, after sustaining a head injury during an aerial duel at the start of Febraury 24's Ligue 2 match against Guingamp. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

[스포츠조선 최만식 기자] 경기 도중 머리를 심하게 다쳐 의식 불명에 빠졌던 축구 선수가 기적적으로 회복하고 있어 화제다.

29일(한국시각) 프랑스 언론들에 따르면 프랑스 프로축구 2부리그 지롱댕 드 보르도 소속인 온두라스 국가대표 공격수 앨버스 엘리스(28)가 혼수 상태에서 서서히 회복하고 있다.

지난 2021년 보르도로 이적해 이듬해 여름까지 황의조와 함께 뛰었던 엘리스는 지난 24일 안방에서 열린 갱강과의 리그2 경기에 출전했다가 경기 시작 40초 만에 쓰러졌다. 크로스를 처리하는 과정에서 상대팀 수비수 도나티앵 고미스와 머리끼리 충돌하면서 의식을 잃었다.

고미스는 큰 부상을 하지 않았지만 엘리스는 머리를 크게 다쳐 깨어나지 못한 채 병원으로 이송돼 뇌수술을 받았다. 이후 보르도 구단은 "앨리스가 두부 외상을 입어 혼수상태에 빠졌다"고 밝혔다.

이 소식이 알려지자 프랑스와 온두라스 축구팬들은 비통함에 빠졌고, 엘리스의 회복을 기원했다.


보르도 구단 소셜미디어 X.
온두라스 대표팀은 '작은 표범' 별명을 가진 앨리스의 쾌유를 기원하는 성명을 소셜미디어에 게재했고, 킬리안 음바페 등 프랑스에서 활약하는 많은 선수와 클럽들이 소셜미디어를 통해 그의 회복을 기도했다.

각계의 기도에 하늘이 화답했을까. 혼수 상태였던 엘리스가 깨어났다는 낭보가 나왔다. 보르도 구단은 28일 클럽 공식 X(구 트위터)에서 "머리에 중상을 입은 뒤 혼수 상태였던 엘리스가 깨어나서 서서히 회복하고 있다"면서 "엘리스의 가족들도 여러분이 걱정해주신 덕이라며 뜨거운 감사를 표하고 있다"고 전했다.

이어 보드로 구단은 "앞으로 며칠이 매우 중요하다. 엘리스의 몸 상태 변화에 신중을 기하고 있다"면서 "거듭 감사드린다. 엘리스는 전사여서 회복할 것으로 믿는다. 그의 회복 과정을 가능한 빨리 알려드리겠다"고 덧붙였다.
최만식 기자 cms@sportschosun.com

 
 