'영웅' 메시, 2022년 최고의 축구선수 트로피 품었다

(230228) -- PARIS, Feb. 28, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) greets FIFA President Gianni Infantino after receiving the Best FIFA Men's Player Award during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris, France, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua) <저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지>