메시, 2026년 월드컵에도 출전하나…재신임 스칼로니 감독 '잔류 설득' 내비쳐

(230228) -- PARIS, Feb. 28, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after receiving the Best FIFA Men's Player Award during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris, France, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지>