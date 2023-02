'FFP의 공포' 맨시티에 이어 PSG도?...선수연봉 대수술 불가피

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 4, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지>