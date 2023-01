"내 남편을 조롱해?" 아르헨-프랑스 월드컵 설전 점입가경…디마리아 아내까지 가세

(221219) -- LUSAIL, Dec. 18, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Emiliano Martinez, goalkeeper of Argentina, holds his golden glove trophy during the awarding ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지>