Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in the colors of the Brazilian national flag to honor late soccer legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele has died in Sao Paulo. He was 82. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)