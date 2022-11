Japan's national football team manager Hajime Moriyasu (C) speaks as Japan Football Association chairman Kozo Tashima (R) and JFA technical coach Yasuharu Sorimachi (L) listen during a press conference to officially announce the members of Japan's 2022 World Cup squad headed to Qatar, in Tokyo on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) <저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지>