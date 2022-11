막강 브라질대표팀 발표에 최고령 선수 논란…감독이 '한방' 날렸다

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 07, 2022 shows Brazil's Dani Alves celebrating after defeating Peru to win the Copa America football tournament at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2019, and Brazil's Neymar celebrating after scoring against Peru during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife, Brazil, on September 9, 2021. - Brazil's head coach Tite unveiled on November 7, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro the 26-man squad led by Neymar and Dani Alves for their quest for a sixth World Cup title in Qatar. (Photo by Luis Acosta and NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지>