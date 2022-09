Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham attends an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지>