매각 마감 임박한 첼시, 유력한 인수 희망자 등장

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 15, 2016 Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds ahead of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London. - Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's players could wear a "symbol of peace" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine after mobile network provider Three suspended its shirt sponsorship following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)