Liverpool players celebrate after seeing Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga hit his penalty over the bar in the shoot-out in the English League Cup final football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022. - Liverpool won the game 11-10 on penalties after the game finished 0-0 aet. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / <저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지>