'팀동료 불법 동영상' 6년간 법정투쟁, 결국 1년 유죄판결 받은 프랑스 에이스 공격수 '즉각 항소할 것'

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts during the Champions League, group D soccer match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Madrid in Tiraspol, the capital of the breakaway region of Transnistria, a disputed territory unrecognized by the international community, in Moldova, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) <저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지>