epa09576098 Italian National Team head coach Roberto Mancini (L) and Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci on the field during the Tour of the Olympic Stadium inaugurated on the eve of the match between Italy and Switzerland, Rome, Italy, 11 November 2021. For the first time the stadium will be open to the public from 15 November at a cost of 15 euro with a bilingual course (Italian and English) to revive fans and sports fans the history of the stadium, of the Italian National Team and of AS Roma and SS Lazio. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI