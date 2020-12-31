리버풀 잔류냐, 바르셀로나행이냐. 베이날둠의 선택이 임박했다





[스포츠조선 류동혁 기자] 운명의 시간이 다가오고 있다. 3일 정도가 남았다.베이날둠의 행보다.그는 리버풀의 실질적 리더 중 하나다. 리버풀은 헨더슨과 밀너, 반다이크가 비공식 그룹의 리더다. 여기에 베이날둠이 있다. 라커룸에서 영향력이 있다.그는 소속팀 리버풀과 FC 바르셀로나 중 선택을 해야 한다.리버풀 현지매체 리버풀 에코는 31일(한국시각) '베이날둠은 3일 안에 리버풀 잔류를 결정할 수도 있다. 리버풀과 베이날둠 모두 결정의 시간이 다가오고 있다. 리버풀은 그가 머무르길 희망한다(Gini Wijnaldum could make decision in three days as Liverpool hopes raised. Decision time is approaching for both Liverpool and Gini Wijnaldum but the Reds are hopeful of the Dutchman choosing to stay)'고 보도했다.스카이 스포츠 역시 '네덜란드 미드필더 베이날둠이 리버풀의 재게약에 서명을 하든, 로날드 쿠만 감독이 있는 바르셀로나에 새롭게 계약하든 결정할 것이다. 그는 안필드에서 2016년부터 뛰었다(Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, will decide this week whether to sign a new Liverpool contract as Ronald Koeman remains hopeful of persuading the midfielder to join him at Barcelona. Wijnaldum, who has been at Anfield since 2016, is out of contract in June)'고 했다.그는 엄청난 내구성을 자랑하며 강한 활동량을 지닌 리버풀의 핵심 미드필더다. 파워와 피지컬, 그리고 탈압박 능력은 최상급이다. 리버풀의 핵심 자원이다. 그가 리버풀에 머무를까. 아니면 같은 네덜란드인이 지휘봉을 잡고 있는 바르셀로나로 이적할까. 조만간 결정된다. 류동혁 기자 sfryu@sportschosun.com