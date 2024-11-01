스포츠조선

"너도 맨유 감독 되니? 최고의 감독" 무리뉴 감독, '애제자' 아모림에 찬사…포루투갈 출신 맨유 감독-오랜 사제인연 화제

무리뉴와 아모림 감독.

Fenerbahce's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho watches his players from the touchline during the UEFA Europa League, 1st round day 3 football match between Fenerbahce SK and Manchester United at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on October 24, 2024.

[스포츠조선 최만식 기자] "나의 애제자, 최고의 감독."

조제 무리뉴 감독(61·튀르키예 페네르바체)이 애제자 루벤 아모림 감독(39·포르투갈 스포르팅)을 극찬하며 맨체스터 유나이티드 취임을 축하했다.

아모림 감독은 맨유의 신임 사령탑으로 취임을 앞두고 있다. 맨유가 스포르팅 구단과의 아모림 감독 중도 계약해지 협상에 상당한 진전을 보이고 있고, 11월 A매치 기간 중에 취임을 완료할 것이라는 게 외신들의 전망이다.

이런 가운데 무리뉴와 아모림 감독의 사제 인연이 화제로 떠올랐다. 영국 언론 '맨체스터 이브닝 뉴스'에 따르면 무리뉴 감독이 맨유에 부임(2016~2018년)중이던 지난 2018년 4월 33세의 아모림은 지도자 훈련을 받기 위해 맨유의 본거지인 캐링턴 훈련 본부에서 교욱을 받은 적이 있다.


Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim gestures on the sidelines during the UEFA Europa league quarter final second leg football match between Sporting CP and Juventus at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on April 20, 2023.

Fenerbahce's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho (R) and Manchester United's Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag smile as they pose prior to the UEFA Europa League, 1st round day 3 football match between Fenerbahce SK and Manchester United at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on October 24, 2024.
앞서 아모림 감독이 포르투갈 리스본대학원에서 코칭 수업을 받을 때 무리뉴 감독이 교수로 일하고 있었다. 포르투갈 출신 축구인으로서 사제의 인연을 맺어 온 것이다.

그런 무리뉴 감독은 제자 아모림이 자신이 이끌었던 맨유에서 포르투갈 출신 2호째 감독으로 부임하는 게 반가울 수밖에 없었다.

무리뉴 감독은 영국 '데일리스타'와의 인터뷰에서 "맨유가 아모림을 영입하는 것에 지지한다. 아모림은 포르투갈 최고의 감독"이라고 칭찬했다. 그는 리스본대학원 시절을 떠올리며 아모림 감독에 대해 "착한 아이"로 회상하기도 했다.

이어 무리뉴 감독은 "아모림 감독이 단순히 전력 질주하는 플레이만 선보이는 게 아니다"면서 "공을 잃었을 때 강력한 5-4-1 포메이션을 전략적으로 구사하며, 스트라이커와 윙어에게 승리의 우위를 제공하는 방법을 정확히 알고 있다. 항상 강렬한 스타일"이라고 평가했다.
