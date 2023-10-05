[오피셜]'100주년' 2030 월드컵, 사상 첫 '3개 대륙+6개국'서 진행.. 모로코-포르투갈-스페인+남미서 열린다

[스포츠조선 박찬준 기자]사상 첫 '3대륙+6개국 월드컵'이 펼쳐진다.

국제축구연맹(FIFA)은 5일(한국시각) 평의회를 열고 "아프리카의 모로코와 유럽의 스페인·포르투갈을 2030년 월드컵 공동주최국으로 선정했다"고 밝혔다. 이와 함께 FIFA는 "월드컵 100주년을 기념하기 위해 개막전 등 일부 경기를 우루과이와 아르헨티나, 파라과이에서 진행할 것"이라고 덧붙였다.

1회 월드컵인 1930년 대회는 우루과이에서 열렸다. 당시 개최국이었던 우루과이는 우승을 차지했고, 아르헨티나가 준우승을 기록했다. 남미축구연맹(CONMEBOL) 본부를 두고 있는 파라과이까지, 우루과이+아르헨티나+파라과이 3개국에 월드컵 첫 3경기를 치를 자격이 부여됐다. 디어스레틱에 따르면 결승전을 개최했던 우루과이의 에스타디오 센타나리오에서 개막전이 열릴 가능성이 높다. 단, 개막식은 포르투갈, 스페인, 모로코에서 진행된 전망이다.

잔니 인판티노 FIFA 회장은 이날 성명을 통해 "분열된 세계에서 FIFA와 축구는 하나가 되고 있으며 FIFA 평의회는 가장 적절한 방식으로 월드컵 100주년을 기념하기로 결정했다"고 전했다. 인판티노 회장은 "남미에서 월드컵 100주년 기념행사를 열고 우루과이와 아르헨티나, 파라과이 등 남미 3개국에서 각각 한 경기씩을 연다"면서 "이곳들에서 열릴 세 경기 중 첫 경기는 모든 것이 시작된 우루과이 몬테비데오의 에스타디오 센테나리오 경기장에서 진행될 것"이라고 소개했다.

그는 "공동 주최국을 모로코와 포르투갈, 스페인으로 정하는 데에는 평의회가 만장일치로 동의했다"면서 "아프리카와 유럽 두 대륙이 축구뿐 아니라 사회·문화적 결속력을 보여준 것이며 평화·관용·포용의 메시지이기도 하다"고 의미를 부여했다.


월드컵은 1930년 우루과이 대회를 시작으로 제2차 세계대전 기간을 제외하고 지금까지 총 22차례 열렸다. 단일 국가에서 진행되던 월드컵은 2002년 한-일 대회에서 최초로 공동 개최 시대를 열었다. 당시 한국과 일본은 치열한 유치전을 펼쳤고, FIFA는 공동 개최라는 해법을 찾았다. 우려에도 불구하고 한-일 대회는 성공 개최라는 기분 좋은 기억을 남겼다.

이후 다시 단일 국가에서 진행됐지만, 2026년 북중미 대회를 통해 다시 공동 개최 시대를 열었다. 미국, 멕시코, 캐나다가 함께 개최한다. 2026년 북중미 대회는 사상 처음으로 48개국 체제로 진행되는 월드컵이다.

2030년 월드컵은 더욱 큰 규모로 열릴 예정이다. 남미, 유럽, 아프리카를 어우르는 초대형 월드컵이다. 문제는 이동거리가 될 전망이다. 우루과이, 아르헨티나, 파라과이가 조별리그 1차전을 각 나라에서 치른 뒤, 포르투갈, 스페인, 모로코로 이동해 조별리그 2차전을 치러야 한다. 만약 이 세 국가와 한 조에 속하게 되는 나라는 이동 거리에 대한 부담을 안게 됐다.

한편, FIFA는 이날 2034년 월드컵 개최국 유치에 필요한 절차도 개시했다. 개최지는 별도의 총회를 열어 정하기로 했다. 디어슬레틱은 '2030 월드컵이 3대륙(남미, 유럽, 아프리카)에서 진행됨에 따라 2034 월드컵은 아시아 또는 오세아니아에 돌아갈 가능성이 높아졌다'고 밝혔다.


아울러 러시아 17세 이하 남녀 축구대표팀의 국제대회 출전을 허용하기로 했다. 다만, FIFA는 '각 팀은 러시아라는 국가가 아닌 아닌 러시아 축구 연맹이라는 체육 단체를 대표하는 자격으로 경기를 치를 수 있다'고 설명했다. 러시아가 러시아올림픽평의회 소속으로 올림픽에 나서는 방식과 비슷하다. 국기 등 나라를 드러내는 마크 등을 유니폼이나 장비에 착용하지 말아야 하며 유니폼 색상 역시 러시아를 연상케 하지 않는 중립적인 색깔이어야 한다는 조건도 붙었다.

이밖의 러시아 관련 경기 제재는 유지된다. 러시아는 작년 2월 우크라이나를 침공한 이후 월드컵 유럽 지역 예선 등을 포함한 국제대회에서 퇴출당한 바 있다.


